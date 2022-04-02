Giannis says he is ‘changing the narrative’ after massive performance vs Nets

After the final moment of Giannis Antetokounmpo—a pair of game-winning free throws—on Thursday’s performance of 44 points in the Bucks’ 120-119 overtime win against the Nets, the Bucks drenched their star player with a congratulatory ice bath . ,

The two-time MVP removed one of the league’s greatest scorers, Kevin Durant, and the Bucks’ victory overtook Karim Adbul Jabbar to become Milwaukee’s all-time leading scorer. However, before the win in a back-and-forth overtime thriller, Antetokounmpo dropped a 25-foot step-back jumper to force the game into overtime.

This is something the six-time All-Star has said is part of how players and critics view his game.

“I’m changing the narrative,” Antetokounmpo said. “I…