Giant killer still fell Recordmeister: Villarreal ousted Bayern

The story of little Villarreal continues in the Champions League. The Spanish sub-topper also knocked out great Bayern Munich on Tuesday after Juventus in the eighth final. After 1-0 in Spain, it became 1-1 in Munich. Substitute Chuquez was the giant killer with a goal in the ultimate final. Just like sixteen years ago, Villarreal entered the semi-finals on the ball of the championship.

Villarreal is not Red Bull Salzburg. In the eighth final, after a miserable first leg in Austria (1–1), Bayern corrected the one-sided situation at the Allianz Arena: 7–1. Bavarian fans who had hoped that Bayern would easily repeat that feat in the quarter-finals against Villarreal on Tuesday evening saw the illusion quickly crumble. Just like a month ago, De Recordmeister started the match strongly, but the Spanish winners of the Europa League were not…