Giants Mock Draft 2021: Balancing depth and long-term potential | TMT

Regardless of their current shortcomings on the sphere, the New York Giants have quietly put collectively the most effective offseason of Dave Gettleman’s profession. Fortunately, they discover themselves positioned properly within the 2021 NFL Draft, as their wants match up with the category’ deepest positions. On this Giants 7-Spherical 2021 Mock Draft, we’ll attempt to capitalize on that and return New York to relevancy.

New York Giants Put up-Free Company 7-Spherical Mock Draft

Spherical 1, Choose 11: Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina

Spherical 2, Choose 42: Jaelan Phillips, EDGE, Miami (FL)

Spherical 3, Choose 76: Brady Christensen, OT, BYU

Spherical 4, Choose 116: Ihmir Smith-Marsette, WR, Iowa

Spherical 6, Choose 196: Kayode Awosika, OT, Buffalo

Spherical 6, Choose 201: Chris Rumph II, EDGE, Duke

Giants 2021 NFL Mock Draft | Choose-by-pick evaluation

Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina

The primary choose of this Giants 7-Spherical 2021 Mock Draft might be extra shocking now that Adoree’ Jackson was signed in free company. Nonetheless, Jaycee Horn has the expertise and moxie to make New York prioritize their secondary in Spherical 1.

Horn brings a sure angle with him that mirrors prime corners like Jalen Ramsey. Even higher, his 9.99 RAS compares equally to the Rams’ elite defensive again. His bodily, relentless fashion of play helped him dominate SEC wideouts on Saturdays and tasks properly to Sundays, too.

One among DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle will possible be passed by No. 11, however I’d stress protection ought to be the main focus over targets for the Giants. Pairing a doubtlessly elite defender with Patrick Graham would raise this workforce to new heights and mitigate the stress on an inconsistent offense to place up droves of factors.

Pairing Horn with James Bradberry is a nightmare for opposing offenses. Rendering New York’s go protection elite, Horn’s upside in man protection is an excessive amount of to go up. After all, he might must be rather less feisty within the NFL to keep away from penalties, however that bump within the street is negligible when contemplating the remainder of his profile.

Jaelan Phillips, EDGE, Miami (FL)

I’d prefer to preface this choice by acknowledging that relying on the board, I wouldn’t thoughts taking Phillips’ shout at 11. He’s acknowledged by many as the highest go rusher on this draft class. Nevertheless, his inventory has fallen as a consequence of an extremely unfavorable medical historical past. Three concussions and accidents to each his ankles and wrist are arduous to miss on Day 1.

Fortunately, it hasn’t stopped him from producing at Miami. If he’s absolutely wholesome, there’s not a lot stopping him from being a productive edge rusher actually quickly. Greater than anything, the New York protection lacked a go rush final 12 months. Going nook Spherical 1 means doubtlessly lacking out on names like Azeez Ojulari or Paye receipts, however Phillips’ expertise is none the lesser.

Phillips’ 9.87 RAS exemplifies his athleticism properly. Taking part in as a 3-4 exterior linebacker, he’ll be capable to exhibit these instruments in pursuit of the quarterback. He additionally has a authentic arsenal of pass-rush strikes and isn’t a push-over in opposition to the run. Taking two elite skills, even whereas taking up some dangers, is a good way to take a protection from good to nice.

Brady Christensen, OT, BYU

The primary choose addressing the offensive line on this Giants 7-Spherical 2021 Mock Draft is Brady Christensen. Taking part in left sort out for BYU, Christensen was in a position to deal with the simple schedule the Cougars needed to face, however that hasn’t finished a lot to restrict issues concerning the stage of competitors. Nonetheless, he’s obtained sort out/guard versatility and the requisite power to tackle NFL linemen.

Christensen has the demeanor Joe Decide appears to be like for in his gamers and may compete for the proper sort out spot. If Matt Peart wins the job, Christensen’s worth isn’t misplaced. At worst, he offers ample depth at a number of positions.

Together with his 9.84 RAS, Christensen sported elite grades within the pace, agility, and explosion sections, whereas falling brief within the measurement division, the place he nonetheless pulled off 30 reps on the bench. Defending Daniel Jones is a necessity. Drafting Christensen retains that precedence intact, even when the beginning 5 doesn’t keep wholesome.

The way in which the roster is constructed proper now, there aren’t many obtrusive holes. In Spherical 3, discovering a possible long-term choice at proper sort out whereas including depth within the short-term is about pretty much as good of a price because the Giants can ask for.

Ihmir Smith-Marsette, WR, Iowa

Once more, New York finds nice worth, rapid depth, and upside for the long run. Seen as a top-100 choose by many, snagging Ihmir Smith-Marsette at No. 116 is a pleasant shock for Huge Blue. Some will level to character issues, together with an arrest for an OWI within the fall of 2020 and a few self-inflicted wounds as a consequence of on-field antics.

Anyhow, the expertise is there for the Hawkeye product. He performs quicker than his 4.50 40-yard sprint time would recommend and excels as a deep menace. Regardless of his deep-ball prowess, Smith-Marsette can be adept at racking up yards on manufactured touches. Potential special-teams abilities and an ample dose of versatility solely increase his on-field worth.

Extensive receiver isn’t a determined place of want for New York. Newly signed Kenny Golladay will take over X receiver obligations. Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard will share obligations on the alternative boundary and within the slot. Smith-Marsette will possible not begin in his rookie 12 months, however he affords them monetary flexibility within the coming offseasons.

Jones will want all the assistance he can get as he enters 12 months 3. Placing extra playmakers round him (on prime of Evan Engram, the large receivers, and Saquon Barkley) resembles what the San Francisco 49ers did with Jimmy Garoppolo. A powerful protection and a stable supporting forged can go a good distance to enhance the Giants’ playoff hopes.

Kayode Awosika, OT, Buffalo

The second offensive lineman of this Giants 7-Spherical 2021 Mock Draft, Kayode Awosika is a small-school sort out with authentic expertise. He’s distinctive within the run recreation and compares pretty properly to a literal bulldozer. Nobody was extra important to Jaret Patterson‘s manufacturing at Buffalo than Awosika. New York hopes he might make an identical impression for Barkley.

There’s not a very fast street to beginning for the Buffalo product. Nonetheless, Nate Solder gained’t be round for for much longer, and their depth up entrance is unspectacular. Awosika would offer ample depth behind Andrew Thomas and permit the Giants to do what they do finest.

For sure, Awosika nonetheless wants refinement as a go protector. His subpar reps in go safety mixed with lackluster measurement restrict his draft inventory. Nevertheless, 28 reps on the bench and unimaginable 20-yard cut up occasions salvage Awosika’s 5.02 RAS. He strikes properly for his measurement and shouldn’t be restricted to a selected scheme.

Chris Rumph II, EDGE, Duke

One among my draft crushes from earlier within the cycle, Chris Rumph II is one in every of my favourite prospects on this class. He tasks as a possible hybrid candidate between edge rusher and off-ball linebacker. Graham’s creativity can amplify Rumph’s strengths.

Rumph, stylistically, is much like Josh Allen, who cut up time between the 2 positions. Each are athletic sufficient to bend properly, play the run, and canopy athletes out of the backfield. Nevertheless he’s deployed, Rumph ought to be capable to tackle a plethora of assignments. On the very least, he can achieve subpackages on third down.

Consistency has evaded Rumph all through his collegiate profession. He’s put up respectable numbers however has disappeared for lengthy stretches. This is because of uninspiring measurables and questionable play power. He sports activities a very good soccer IQ and athleticism however can get overpowered. If he seems to be too small, creating him off the ball can enable New York to attract out extra worth.

Offering depth for each edge rushers and linebackers, Rumph is a reputation that would go sooner than this Giants 7-Spherical 2021 Mock Draft suggests. Total, taking an opportunity on his profile permits New York to deal with the underside of the roster with out sacrificing potential.

