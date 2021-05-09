GICB VS BLS Live Score St. Lucia T10 Blast Match-19 Scorecard Lineup Blasters Vs Leatherbacks Toss Winner







In the 19th match of St Lucia T10 Blast 2021, we have Gros Islet Cannon Blasters and Babonneau Leatherbacks facing off each other on the pitch of Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium. The match is scheduled to play on 9th May 2021, 9:00 PM IST. Both of the teams are having a strong lineup and both are playing well to make their way clear in the league.

In this match you are going to watch a crazy strategy as all the players of these teams are going to make the game more tremendous.

Match 19

Gros Islet Cannon Blasters vs Babonneau Leatherbacks

9th May 2021, 9:00 PM IS

St Lucia T10 Blast

Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet.

Gros Islet Cannon Blasters Playing XI (Probable): Vernillius Gabriel (wk), Kimani Melius (c), Jard Goodman, Lee Solomon, Khan Elcock, Bolton Sayers, Larry Edward, Udell Preville, Ryan Goodman, Dornan Edward, Kymani Sexius

Babonneau Leatherbacks Playing XI (Probable): Qwaine Henry (wk), Steven Abraham, Alex Joseph, Alvin Lafeuille, Nehemiah Wilfred, Shervon Joseph (c), Caleb Thomas, Zayee Antoine, Nyeem Rosemond, Stuart Calderon, Jevaughn Charles

As we all know that the match will be played at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, and according to all the latest weather forecast the climate of Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium at 29 degrees and it is expecting that some clouds will come to make the ground wet. If we talk about the pitch so the pitch seems to be neutral for both whether it is batsmen or bowler, because batsmen can score high on this pitch and same with bowlers, pacers will get the opportunity to grab the wickets.

If we come on the match so the GICB Vs BLS is going to hit you all for a six if we talk about the last matches so both of the teams were not played too well and not too bad and both have played before in the league. Where Gros Islet Cannon Blasters (GICB) has played a total of 3 matches in which the team won just a single match and got defeated twice, on the other side BLS has played two matches in which they won 1 and got defeated once. As per the previous performances winning chances are high for Babonneau Leatherbacks. Let’s see who will win, till then stay tuned to get all the complete and live score update.