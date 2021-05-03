GICB VS CCP Match-7 Live Score Blasters Vs Clay Pots St. Lucia T10 Blast Scorecard & Toss Winner







The 7th match of Fantasy Tips St. Lucia T10 Blast has been scheduled between GCIB VS CCP and the match will take place on 3 May 2021, 10:00 PM IST. Both of the teams are seeming too excited to squaring off each other and this match will be a kickstart to your week. Nowadays when everyone wants to stay inside their houses this match can be the reason for the same you just have to make a team. If you are also keen to know more about the game so stick around.

Well, the main and interesting thing to watch in this match is also that both of the teams have not played a single match so far in the league, so this is also a big reason to watch this game. One team will make its impression in the point table. Well, before moving more further about the game let’s have a look at the mandatory things that will help you to make your dream team.

Match 7

Gros Islet Cannon Blasters vs Choiseul Clay Pots

Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet.

3rd May 2021, 10:00 PM IST

St Lucia T10 Blast

Gros Islet Cannon Blasters Playing XI Probable: Jard Goodman, Kimani Melius, Zidane Arthur, Dornan Edward, Kymani Sexius, Tyrel Chicot, Larry Edwards, Lee Solomon, Dalton Polius (C), Bolton Sayers, Vernillius Gabriel (WK).

Choiseul Clay Pots Playing XI Probable: Nick Joseph, Bronte Bess (C), Clem St. Rose, Stephane Theophane, Junior Henry, Audy Alexander, Alvinaus Simon, Canice Richardson, Valange St. Ange, Vince Smith, Jason Simon (WK).

As you all must be in the swim that the match is being scheduled to be played at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet and according to the all latest weather forecast the climate of Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium will be warm and some cloud will also come to enjoy the game. If we talk about the pitch so the pitch seems to be batting friendly pitch so this is clear that all the players can score high to win.

Now when you all know that this is the first match between both of the teams and these teams have not played a single match till now so this game is going to be so rocking because one will open its account and the other will have to prepare more for all the further matches. Let’s see who will take their place and get the position in the point table till then stay tuned with us to get live and the latest updates on GICB Vs CCP.