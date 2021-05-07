ENTERTAINMENT

GICB VS SSCS Match-16 Live Score Dream11 Prediction Scorecard St. Lucia T10 Blast Stars Vs Blasters

GICB VS SSCS Match-16 Live Score Dream11 Prediction Scorecard St. Lucia T10 Blast Stars Vs Blasters



Get ready for the upcoming enthusiastic cricket match which will be held between GICB vs SSCS under the most sophisticated St. Lucia T10 Blast League. Whose everyone is waiting for because only this league can confer all the overwhelming matches, because of this you will not feel bored at all. So your wait is going to end just in a while and we know that everyone is curious to know more regarding the details. So here you can get to know all the genuine information which will help you to catch this fantabulous match at the correct time.

Here you can check Match details, Weather report, team-player list along with probable XI, Preview, and prediction. When it comes to the preview so both teams are strong enough towards their strategy, whose everyone loves to watch. The GICB (Gros Cannon Blasters) has started their matches under St. Lucia T10 league, where they got the victory in their 1st match with five wickets. Although Mon Repos Stars defeat them due to a difference of 6 runs the Canon Blasters got the victory in their 1 match and presently stand at 6th position.

Another side SSCS (Soufriere Sulphur City Stars) has also proved itself many times, and they have also started playing matches under St. Lucia T10 Blast. Presently they are standing at the 2nd spot on the table, which is commendable for sure. They would lead the fixture on the back of an 11-run loss to the Babonneau Leatherbacks. The match is going to super amazing because both teams have their unbreakable fan following which makes them quite familiar. Their fans are expecting their best in the match and both team also do not want to make their fans disappoint at all.

  • TEAMS- GISB vs SSCS
  • LEAGUE- St. Lucia T10 Blast
  • VENUE- Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet.
  • DATE- 7th May 2021
  • TIMING- 11:00 PM IS
  • MATCH- 16th
Probable Playing XIs-

Gros Islet Cannon Blasters: Kimani Melius (C), Khan Elcock, Jard Goodman, Vernillius Gabriel (WK), Lee Solomon, Larry Edwards, Tyrel Chicot, Udell Preville, Royce Paul, Dornan Edward, Kymani Sexius.

Soufriere Sulphur City Stars: Shani Mesmain (C), Keither Prospere, Tennacy Hippoltye (WK), Julian Sylvester, Ashley Hippoltye, Xytus Emmanuel, Bradley Tisson, Dalius Monrose, Jervan Charles, Kevin Gassie, Kervell Prospere.

Both teams are ready to compete against each other and their fans are eagerly waiting to watch their favourite teams on the ground. Because everyone is supporting them whole-heartedly, and teams have pressurized by their fans so they are set to show themself better than the opposition. Numerous people are searching the details of it so that they can get a bit idea for the winning teams. Because everyone wants to end their curiosity, so here you can check all the details. According to the recent reports, both teams have a wide chance to win, so let see who win make the match in their name by winning. So do not forget to watch it and stay connected with us.

Related Items:

Most Popular

59
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
39
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
30
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
22
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
15
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
14
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson
14
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
14
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
14
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
13
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top