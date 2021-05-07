GICB VS SSCS Match-16 Live Score Dream11 Prediction Scorecard St. Lucia T10 Blast Stars Vs Blasters







Get ready for the upcoming enthusiastic cricket match which will be held between GICB vs SSCS under the most sophisticated St. Lucia T10 Blast League. Whose everyone is waiting for because only this league can confer all the overwhelming matches, because of this you will not feel bored at all. So your wait is going to end just in a while and we know that everyone is curious to know more regarding the details. So here you can get to know all the genuine information which will help you to catch this fantabulous match at the correct time.

Here you can check Match details, Weather report, team-player list along with probable XI, Preview, and prediction. When it comes to the preview so both teams are strong enough towards their strategy, whose everyone loves to watch. The GICB (Gros Cannon Blasters) has started their matches under St. Lucia T10 league, where they got the victory in their 1st match with five wickets. Although Mon Repos Stars defeat them due to a difference of 6 runs the Canon Blasters got the victory in their 1 match and presently stand at 6th position.

Another side SSCS (Soufriere Sulphur City Stars) has also proved itself many times, and they have also started playing matches under St. Lucia T10 Blast. Presently they are standing at the 2nd spot on the table, which is commendable for sure. They would lead the fixture on the back of an 11-run loss to the Babonneau Leatherbacks. The match is going to super amazing because both teams have their unbreakable fan following which makes them quite familiar. Their fans are expecting their best in the match and both team also do not want to make their fans disappoint at all.

TEAMS- GISB vs SSCS

LEAGUE- St. Lucia T10 Blast

VENUE- Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet.

DATE- 7th May 2021

TIMING- 11:00 PM IS

MATCH- 16th

Probable Playing XIs-

Gros Islet Cannon Blasters: Kimani Melius (C), Khan Elcock, Jard Goodman, Vernillius Gabriel (WK), Lee Solomon, Larry Edwards, Tyrel Chicot, Udell Preville, Royce Paul, Dornan Edward, Kymani Sexius.

Soufriere Sulphur City Stars: Shani Mesmain (C), Keither Prospere, Tennacy Hippoltye (WK), Julian Sylvester, Ashley Hippoltye, Xytus Emmanuel, Bradley Tisson, Dalius Monrose, Jervan Charles, Kevin Gassie, Kervell Prospere.

Both teams are ready to compete against each other and their fans are eagerly waiting to watch their favourite teams on the ground. Because everyone is supporting them whole-heartedly, and teams have pressurized by their fans so they are set to show themself better than the opposition. Numerous people are searching the details of it so that they can get a bit idea for the winning teams. Because everyone wants to end their curiosity, so here you can check all the details. According to the recent reports, both teams have a wide chance to win, so let see who win make the match in their name by winning. So do not forget to watch it and stay connected with us.