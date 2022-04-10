Gil Brandt and Dwayne Haskins

Gil Brandt apologizes for insensitive remarks, latest news

Longtime former Dallas Cowboys executive Gil Brandt has apologized for his immediate reaction to the death of NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

“When news of Dwayne Haskins passing away this morning, I reacted casually and insensitively to a radio interview,” Brandt tweeted Saturday.

“I want to apologize to Mr. Haskins’ family and anyone who hears my bad words. I truly apologize. My heart goes out to his family at this difficult time.”

Haskins, a former quarterback for the Steelers and Washington Commanders in the NFL and Ohio State Buckeyes, died Saturday morning after being struck by a dump truck while driving down a highway in South Florida.

Washington went 3-10 in the games started by Haskins in 2019 and 2020. He was signed by the Steelers…


