Gilbert Burns pays victory bonus despite losing to Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 273

Dana White has confirmed that she will pay Gilbert Burns a winning bonus despite losing to Khamzat Chimaev in a classic match at UFC 273.

Brazil previously played a big part in an incredible performance on the bill for the UFC in Florida and the pair were awarded a bonus for Fight of the Night. Burns eventually went empty-handed despite having put down his opponent twice, with the judges scoring the unanimous scorecard in favor of the Chechen star.

