Gilbert Gottfried, Aladdin and SNL star, dies at 67

Comedian and actor Gilbert Gottfried has died at the age of 67. His family announced his death after a prolonged illness through their Twitter page.

Gottfried was known for his stand-up comedy and roles in films including Aladdin and Problem Child.

“In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to their two young children,” the statement read. “Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as much as you can in honor of Gilbert.”

A representative for the late star told TMZ that his death was a…


