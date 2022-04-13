Gilbert Gottfried: American actor and stand-up comedian dies at 67 after prolonged illness, says family ANTS AND ARTS NEWS

American actor and stand-up comedian Gilbert Gottfried has died at the age of 67 after a prolonged illness, his family has said.

He had roles in the films Beverly Hills Cop II and Problem Child, and was a former cast member on Saturday Night Live.

Gottfried also did voice work for children’s television and films, including the role of Iago Parrot in Disney’s Aladdin.

Gottfried’s publicist and friend Glenn Schwartz said the “beloved and iconic comedian” died of a rare genetic muscle disease that can trigger a dangerously abnormal heartbeat.

His family also paid tribute, saying: “In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to their two young children.

“Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep…