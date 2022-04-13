Gilbert Gottfried dies at the age of 67

angel: Actor and famed stand-up comic Gilbert Gottfried, known for his raw, scorching voice and lewd jokes, has died at the age of 67.
Gottfried died of a rare genetic muscle disease that can trigger a dangerously abnormal heartbeat, his publicist and longtime friend Glenn Schwartz said in a statement.
“In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to their two young children,” his family said in a statement posted on Twitter.
“Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as much as you can in honor of Gilbert.”
Gottfried was a highly independent and deliberately quirky comedian’s comedian who was likely to clear a room with anti-comedy because he…
