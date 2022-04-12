Gilbert Gottfried passes away: Comedian dies at 67 after prolonged illness

Gilbert Gottfried has died (Picture: Getty)

Comedian Gilbert Gottfried has died at the age of 67, his family has confirmed.

The television and film star, who lent his voice to several films during his career, passed away after a prolonged illness.

“We are saddened to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried following a prolonged illness,” a statement from his family said.

‘In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to their two young children.’

It continued: ‘Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as out loud as possible in honor of Gilbert. Love, Gottfried family.’

Gottfried voiced Iago, the famous parrot in Disney’s Aladdin animated films and TV shows, as well as…