Gillon MacLachlan legacy, features, analysis, stepping down as CEO, announcement, AFL expansion, AFLW, COVID-19 pandemic, 2020 season

Outgoing AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan will leave a powerful and long-lasting legacy on the league when he leaves his role at the end of 2022.

McLachlan’s decision to step down was confirmed at a press conference Tuesday morning after serving 22 years in the competition, including nine seasons as chief executive, who was appointed in 2014.

Overcoming his emotions during Tuesday’s press conference showed how much the sport means to him – which he has titled ‘the best sport in the world’ – and that it would be much better served to him.

