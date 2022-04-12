Gillon McLachlan announces he is stepping down as chief executive of the AFL at the end of the 2022 season

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan has announced that he is stepping down as league boss at the end of the 2022 season.

McLachlan has held the role for eight years, taking over from Andrew Demetriou in 2014. McLachlan will not be drawn on who will be his replacement, other than to say the new boss will be “completely different”.

“There’s relief, there’s regret, there’s everything,” MacLachlan said as she fought back tears.

“It’s obviously an emotional day as I’ve…