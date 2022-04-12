Gillon McLachlan to stand down as chief executive of the league at the end of the season

An emotional Gillon McLachlan has confirmed that 2022 will be his last year in the job, revealing on Tuesday that he will step down as AFL chief executive at the end of the season.

Clubs were informed of the news in a meeting at 10.30 a.m., while an all-staff meeting at AFL House was called at 11 a.m.

MacLachlan and AFL Commission Chairman Richard Goeder then presented to the media, with Goeder revealing that MacLachlan told him of his decision over the weekend.



Goeder said he and the commission “are not happy with that decision, but fully support it, if you get it”. He said MacLachlan has done “an excellent job”.

“He wanted to be on top of his game…