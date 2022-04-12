Gillon McLachlan to step down as AFL CEO

“No, and it’s fun,” he said. “I don’t know what I’m going to do. Somebody told me ‘You can’t sell a secret’. I have some ideas, but haven’t had a substantive conversation with anyone about it.”
Asked if gaining competition through the COVID-19 pandemic would keep him in the job longer than he intended, he said: “As long as I don’t think everything is in order, I don’t feel comfortable leaving. It was a tough two years.”
Goeder said McLachlan informed him of his decision over the weekend.
“We are not happy with that decision but [we’re] Fully support it,” he said.
“He’s always told me that he wanted to be at the top of his game when he was selected, and when the AFL was as good as he could be, and I think…
Read Full News