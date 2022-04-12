Gillon McLachlan to step down as AFL CEO

“No, and it’s fun,” he said. “I don’t know what I’m going to do. Somebody told me ‘You can’t sell a secret’. I have some ideas, but haven’t had a substantive conversation with anyone about it.”

Asked if gaining competition through the COVID-19 pandemic would keep him in the job longer than he intended, he said: “As long as I don’t think everything is in order, I don’t feel comfortable leaving. It was a tough two years.”

Goeder said McLachlan informed him of his decision over the weekend.

“We are not happy with that decision but [we’re] Fully support it,” he said.