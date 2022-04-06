Gimnasia de Jujuy advance to Argentina Cup

Gimnasia y Esgrima de Jujuy, from First National, agreed to last night’s 16th final of the Argentine Soccer Cup, beating Santiago del Estero’s Central Cordoba in a penalty shootout (4-3), in a first-class match round played in La Rioja. In City, that ended without a goal.

At the Carlos Mercado Luna Stadium in the provincial capital, the Jujuy team showed the legitimacy of their experienced goalkeeper, Cristian Luchetti, to bring it to the next instance, in which they await the winner of the key that will settle San Lorenzo and Racing de Cordoba.

Mendoza’s goalkeeper, the historic symbol of Banfield and Atlético Tucumán, saved Jonathan Bay’s decisive shot and became the figure of the night at the age of 43.

Central Cordoba, which…