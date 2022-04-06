Gimnasia de Jujuy beat Central Cordoba de Santiago on penalties and advances to the Cup

The entire second tier of Argentine football passed.

The gymnastics and fencing of Jujuy, of First National, agreed from this Tuesday night through the 16th. Argentina Soccer Cup Final,In the first round match played in the city of La Rioja, which ended goalless.

At the Carlos Mercado Luna Stadium in the provincial capital, The Jujuy team shows the legitimacy of their experienced goalkeeper, Cristian Luchetti, to bring them to the next exampleIn which he will wait for the winner of the key that settles San Lorenzo and Racing de Cordoba.

Mendoza’s goalkeeper, the historic symbol of Banfield and Atlético Tucumán, saved Jonathan’s decisive shot…