Gimnasia de Jujuy eliminated Central Cordoban

We have just seen history. For the first time in his life, under the leadership of interim coach Daniel Ramasco Gimnasia de Jujuy was able to advance to the Copa Argentina stage, destroying Central Córdoba on penalties.

The dominant team in the first half was Ferroviario, who had more possession and shots on goal, but with less efficiency, as only two of the nine goals went. Cristian Luchetti didn’t have much work to do. The second half was equal or more enjoyable, as it was a two-way match at times, but Backed by a claw and an inspired Leandro Gonzalez, the Jujuy team put up a better performance.

The zero could not be broken and they went on penalties. the wolf started downfrom Guillermo Corsaro missed your shot, but then it was matched. Ferroviario’s sixth shot was taken by Jonathan.