Ginger Barfi Recipe: Ginger Barfi will provide relief, relief in cough, will also strengthen immunity

Ginger provides relief in sore throat, cold, cough etc. People make tea and drink it and it will prove to be very important for you in the Corona period. But today we are going to tell you the recipe of Ginger Barfi. So let’s know about the recipe for making it.

Ingredients to make Ginger Barfi:

Ginger – 100 grams

Ghee – 2 tsp

Sugar – 200 grams

Cardamom – 10

Method of preparation of Ginger Barfi:

First of all, wash the mixture thoroughly and after that you have to cut it into a thicker shape. Now put these pieces in the mixer and grind it finely by adding a little milk to it. After this, put a pan on the gas and when the pan is hot, add ghee to it and let it heat up a bit.

When the ghee gets hot, add ginger paste to it and fry it on medium flame for five minutes. Add sugar and allow it to dissolve after 5 minutes.

– Keep stirring it continuously and do not let it burn. When the sugar melts, add cardamom and cook until it thickens. Turn off the gas when the paste becomes thick.

-Paste should be thick at all. After this, take a plate and place butter paper on it. Now apply some ghee on this paper, then put the paste in a plate and spread it together. When the paste cools down a little, cut it into small pieces.

– You can also cool it by keeping it in freeze. When the barfi cools down completely, cut it into square shapes.

– Ginger barfi is ready. It does not spoil quickly and you can store it for at least two months. But only keep it in an air tight container.