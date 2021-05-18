ENTERTAINMENT

Ginger Barfi Recipe: Ginger Barfi will provide relief, relief in cough, will also strengthen immunity

Ginger provides relief in sore throat, cold, cough etc. People make tea and drink it and it will prove to be very important for you in the Corona period. But today we are going to tell you the recipe of Ginger Barfi. So let’s know about the recipe for making it.

Ingredients to make Ginger Barfi:

Ginger – 100 grams
Ghee – 2 tsp
Sugar – 200 grams
Cardamom – 10

Method of preparation of Ginger Barfi:
First of all, wash the mixture thoroughly and after that you have to cut it into a thicker shape. Now put these pieces in the mixer and grind it finely by adding a little milk to it. After this, put a pan on the gas and when the pan is hot, add ghee to it and let it heat up a bit.

When the ghee gets hot, add ginger paste to it and fry it on medium flame for five minutes. Add sugar and allow it to dissolve after 5 minutes.

– Keep stirring it continuously and do not let it burn. When the sugar melts, add cardamom and cook until it thickens. Turn off the gas when the paste becomes thick.

-Paste should be thick at all. After this, take a plate and place butter paper on it. Now apply some ghee on this paper, then put the paste in a plate and spread it together. When the paste cools down a little, cut it into small pieces.

– You can also cool it by keeping it in freeze. When the barfi cools down completely, cut it into square shapes.

– Ginger barfi is ready. It does not spoil quickly and you can store it for at least two months. But only keep it in an air tight container.

Related Items:

Most Popular

101
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
96
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
71
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
56
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
49
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Telly Updates Telly Updates
45
ENTERTAINMENT

Mein Teri Hoon (Piyaji) – A Riansh Fanfiction (Part 6)
42
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
42
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
41
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
Avatar Avatar
41
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top