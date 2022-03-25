Ginni Thomas Pressed Trump’s Chief of Staff to Overturn 2020 Vote, Texts Show

Text traffic also shows that Ms. Thomas was in touch with Jared Kushner, the former president’s son-in-law and adviser. Sidney Powell, a lawyer advising Trump’s campaign team, known for uncovering wild theories about voting fraud, appears repeatedly. For example, on November 13, Mr. Trump added Ms. Powell to a tweet list of lawyers for his team. The same day, Ms. Thomas urged Mr. Meadows to support Ms. Powell, saying she reached out to “Jared” to do the same: “Just sent an email to Gmail, I sent this to Jared.” ,” She wrote . “Sydney Powell and better coordination now will help the cavalry to come and expose the fraud and save America.”

When some of the president’s other lawyers began to distance themselves from Ms. Powell, Ms. Thomas warned Mr.