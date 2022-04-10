Giorgos Giakoumakis addresses Celtic injury latest as Ange Postecoglou ‘concern’

Ange Postecoglu has addressed an injury to Giorgos Giakoumakis during Celtic’s 7-0 win over St Johnstone.

The Greek striker scored the second goal of the afternoon five minutes later.

He had no one in the Saints half when he went downstairs before standing up and grabbing his hamstrings.

Postecoglou couldn’t provide more updates after speaking briefly with Hitman on the sidelines.

But with Rangers on the horizon in next weekend’s Scottish Cup semi-final, the manager was hopeful he would get the player back soon.

“I’m not really sure at the moment. They didn’t think it was too bad but they did feel something,” he told BBC Sportssound.

“Obviously there’s always a concern when players do this.

“It was a heavy burden…