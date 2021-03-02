Girl Alone MOD APK v1.2.4 (Unlimited Gold) for free

Get the latest version of Lonely Girl MOD APK with Unlimited Gold! Take care of a house and comfort a scared girl in every way so that she feels comfortable. Download it from our website now!

Loading...

Girl Alone MOD APK Description

Also read: Braindom 2 MOD APK v1.2.5 (Unlimited Coins) for free

Loading...

Girl Alone MOD APK

We accept that Girl Alone is one of the most unusual games we have ever encountered on the Internet. But we cannot deny that it offers players a unique and interesting gameplay. The story begins with a couple. They have gone out for a trip. But he had no one to look after his beautiful home. That is why they decided to hire you for the management and security of their home. However, when you hide a lonely little girl inside a room, you take a significant turn. Now, it is your responsibility to make him feel comfortable. At first, she will be very afraid of you. You have to befriend him. Additionally, winning her trust is important to calm her nerves.

Loading...

Wait! We forgot about the most important thing in this game. This includes your contract. The main character of this game gets into a contract with the homeowners. You have no other option but to complete your work. Otherwise, a 50 million gold fine is waiting for you. You can be present in a prison cell. Another twisting thing about this game is that the couple will not mention anything about the mystery girl living in their house. It is up to you to discover his little secret. Players have to do whatever it takes to build a strong relationship with him. For example, you can give him a piece of your sandwich to comfort him. You can also give him many other things to cool him down.

Loading...

Another thing that players have to keep in their mind is the house bill. Bill payers do not live in their home. So, you are the only one who can pay all the bills. You can win many mini games present in this game. They will give you various rewards. We recommend you to go for the matching games as they are not comfortable to play.

Loading...

Once the girl is comfortable, the protagonist has to meet her needs at any cost. Many important tasks will be taken to you. To proceed to this latest modern version it is necessary to complete those tasks. Additionally, you have the option to buy a pet for him. I mean, pets are the perfect companion. You can also buy new clothes for her to make her happy. You will see him wearing a dirty clothes at the beginning of this game. Giving her brand new clothes items will reduce tension between the two of you. In addition, you can assist her in cleaning her room. You will see that there is a lot of garbage and dust in his room. Cleaning her room can lighten her mood.

Loading...

There is no doubt in accepting that the game is full of various strange and cryptic elements. It is your job to solve the mystery related to the little girl. Finish all the tasks of the game to become the winner of this great game. To learn more about this gaming product, download it.

Loading...

Girl Alone MOD APK Features

Loading...

Easy control

The controls of this game are simple. Most of them require players to swipe or tap the screen of their devices. Also, the gameplay is not complicated at all. No matter how old you are, people of any age group can enjoy this game.

Loading...

2D graphics

Two-dimensional graphics are simple in their appearance. But they successfully impart a sense of traditional anime series. The design of every in-game object is at the top.

Loading...

Unlimited gold

One of the most popular feature of any modded version. This feature definitely helps in buying anything in the game at any time. This eliminates our dependence on in-game tasks and goals. Players will find this feature very useful as they will be able to buy all the necessary items to please the mystery girl.

Loading...

Girl Alone MOD APK Installation Guide

First of all download the Girl Alone Mod APK from the download link given below.

Now you will be sent to our Telegram channel, download the APK from there.

Now install Girl Alone Mod APK by allowing unknown source in your android device

Open girl alone mod apk now

Enjoy the hack features of Girl Alone Mod APK on your Android device.

That is, you have successfully installed the Mod APK in your device.

The conclusion

If you think that you are able to befriend this cute girl, then download the latest Girl Alone Mod Apk file from our website. Don’t forget to enter our Telegram channel to download it for free. The original file located on the Google Play Store does not promise to provide modern features to the players. That’s why our modded apk file is the best version available on the internet right now. let’s enjoy!

Loading...

Frequently Asked Questions (Frequently Asked Questions)

Q. Is the girl alone free from the risk of mod apk malware?

Loading...

Answer Yes! There is no malware threat in this modded version.

Loading...

Q. Is it free?

Loading...

Answer Yes! It can be downloaded for free without any amount.

Loading...

Q. Will we get unlock features in it?

Loading...

Answer: In this latest mod apk file all the players are given unlimited gold facility.

Loading...

Girl Alone MOD APK Download Link

Click here to download

Loading...