Warning: This article contains content related to suicide.

True crime lovers, listen up. plainville girl More recently dropped on Hulu in the US and follows the true story of the “texting suicide” case where Michelle Carter was charged with murder for the death of boyfriend Conrad Roy.

The series sets out to explore the young couple’s relationship, the circumstances surrounding Roy’s death, and media coverage of the case.

It stars Elle Fanning as Carter and Colton Ryan as Roy. Chloe Sevigny is also in the cast, playing Roy’s mother Lynn.

While the first few episodes of the series are now available in the US, there is no word yet on when it will be available to UK audiences. However, with shows like Hulu drop out Available in the UK on Disney+, it’s possible…