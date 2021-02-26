Girl in Train (Hindi) Review: ‘Jailed’ in a Jail

Girl in Train (Hindi) Review: I had been waiting for this film for so long when the film was announced, I was very excited to see it in the cinema hall, but due to circumstances the film went for a direct TheMiracleTech release and Netflix released the film today. Release, here in the post we are going to review the film.

The film stars Parineeti Chopra, Aditi Rao Hydari, Avinash Tiwari and Keerthi Kulhari in the lead roles, the film is about 2 hours long and is based on Paula Hawkins’ bestseller The Girl on the Train, which Hollywood also made on the same book. Same name in 2016 and she flopped at the box office. Let’s jump to review the girl on the train, Parineeti’s Chopra starrer Hindi version.

The plot

The film’s story revolves around the murder of a girl Nusrat, a girl in the UK who was found murdered near a lake, and Meera (played by Parineeti) is the main accused, Meera finds that there is something wrong with the case and she tells Nusrat Has not murdered, she starts an investigation by herself and the investigation ends with shocking results, who was the killer and why he / she murdered Nusrat ?, to find out the motive and the killer, you need to know the whole network Must watch a movie? .

of demonstration

I have seen a lot of performances on drunk acting, but this is just beyond everyone, I mean how the directors can accept it, there are a lot of overacting and Parineeti is at her all-time low, she sometimes looks good. But most of the time it is unbearable and thanks to the storytelling it makes it worse. Avinash Tiwari is a brilliant actor, but I don’t know what he was doing here, he is also below average, Aditi Rao Hydari is looking good and Kirti Kulhari looks amazing and he is only positive from the film.

Analysis

When you go on holiday in Britain and suddenly you think let’s make a movie in our spare time and then you made a film like ‘The Girl in the Train’, I mean what was it? Why do you have English pronunciation in a Hindi film? The film has funny and disturbing dialogues that make no sense at all and is my personal favorite “Main usse Kabhi nahi bata paayi, woh main nahi thi, woh mera wound tha“What did I like? Seriously. The story is very bad, I have one more question, if you are making a remake, keep it the same as you are doing in your experiments?

The editing is a lot and I have no words for the climax, I have no idea what they are trying to make, thank god the film goes straight for TheMiracleTech release.

Film Name: The Girl On The Train

Platform: Netflix

Cast: Parineeti Chopra, Aditi Rao Haidri

Release Date: 26 February 2021

Rating: 2/5

Recommended: Never

complete

We are going with 2 out of 5 for the film, just stay away from it, it is better to watch the 1962 Mx player on Hoster or Hello Mini, the film is a big disappointment. The film is about 2 hours long and you can watch it with family on Netflix.

This was a review of Parineeti’s ‘The Girl on the Train’, what are your thoughts on it ?, what do you think about this film? Please tell us in the comment section, stay with us for more such reviews and updates.