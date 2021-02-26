Girl on Train Review | Girl on Train Netflix Movie Review

Bifurcated rating2 / 5



Ground level: Messy screenplay is not quite suspense and thrill right

Skin n swear: No one

Platform: Netflix Style: Drama, crime

what is the story about?

Girl in train Netflix’s latest Bollywood direct to digital acquisition is. The story is set in suburban London, adapted just like Pula Hawkins’s epinem book.

Meera (Parineeti Chopra) is a lawyer who had a flourishing career and a happy married life at one time. An incident in her life shatters her blissful existence and gives her pre-retrograde amnesia – her brain unable to form memories of recent events, though her long-term memory remains intact. Now divorced from her husband Shekhar (Avinash Tiwari), and a drunken drunkard, he finds peace in the voyeur ogling of the happy-looking woman Nusrat John (Aditi Rao Hydari) daily from the train.

But one day Nusrat disappears, and his body is found in the forest near his house. To make matters worse for Meera, the police investigation concluded that she was present in the forest that evening, blood-soaked and injured. But Meera has no memory of the events of that evening. Will Meera prove her innocence as soon as the hard-nosed police (Kirti Kulhari) closes in on her?

The Girl on the Train is written and directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, and is produced by Reliance Entertainment.

Display?

Parineeti chopra The scenery is spectacular in what she needs to be sensible and calm. She performs those scenes with impunity. It is when she has to play drunk, vicious and out of control that she loses her grip on her performance. Parineeti is contradictory and pretends as natural and spontaneous as an unfortunate, unbearable alcoholic.

Avinash Tiwari as Meera’s insensitive husband is mediocre. Aditi Rao Hydari is saddened by a starring role, which is short of her masterful performance. Kirti Kulhari’s portrayal of the police is also unrelated and struggling, again the result of a poorly conceptualized character.

Analysis

The girl in the train is the perfect example of a murder and suspense drama, which does not get it right. The story is riddled with absurd errors and lewd dialogues. The sluggish pace of the story, and from the present to the past and again from the front and back, connects constantly with the film’s crisis. The story fails to suck the viewer into the events unfolding on screen, and shows them interest in a minor, controversial plot.

Suspense and large exposures at critical points are so rare that they fail to make an impact. At no point in the film are we uncovering the mystery that should be counted as the biggest failure of an alleged murder mystery.

It is not just the story that is the weakest link in The Girl on the Train. The poorly conceived character is a problem unto itself. From Meera to Shekhar as Kirti Kulhari’s soldier, the film is packed with smokeless cardboard characters as they come.

To put it simply, Ribhu Dasgupta’s The Girl on the Train suffers prominently due to a poorly portrayed, characterless gag screenplay and amateur story. Not to be seen by any standard.

Music and other departments?

Sunny and Inder Bawra and Vipin Patwa are credited with the soundtrack for The Girl on the Train. The lyrics, which correspond to the narrative, are notably forgettable. Chandan Saxena’s background score succeeds in creating a good tempo.

The cinematography of Tribhuvan Babu Sadineni is average, nothing extraordinary. It is indeed an unsuccessful opportunity to take advantage of the isolated and isolated beauty of England. The film performed well with Badla’s exit from shooting for Kafan’s mystery, atmospheric cinematography, another Indian mystery mystery in the English countryside.

Highlights?

Parineeti Chopra’s performance, to an extent

Drawbacks?

Dirty script

Sluggish pace

Accumulated plot

Poor character

Did i enjoy it

not much

Would you recommend it?

Only see when you have nothing better to do

Girl on the train review by the binged bureau