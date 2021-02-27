Girl review on train: a bumpy ride on this train – TheMiracleTech

Is 2.5 / 5 1H 52Mins | Suspense thriller | 26 February 2021 cast – Parineeti Chopra, Aditi Rao Hydari, Kriti Kulhari, Avinash Tiwari, Parrot Roy Choudhary and others Director – Ribhu Dasgupta the creator – Ribhu Dasgupta Banner – Reliance Entertainment music – Sunny and Inder Bawra and Vipin Patwa

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra’s latest psychological suspense thriller, The Girl on the Train, dropped its theatrical release and premiered on Netflix on 26 February. The film is based on the 2015 best-selling novel by British author Paula Hawkins of the same title. This is the second film adaptation of the novel, after Hollywood actress Emily Blunt’s 2016 film. Let us see what works and what does not work in this desi whodunit established in London.

What is it about

Meera Kapoor (Parineeti Chopra) is a fearless and successful lawyer in London. She becomes an alcoholic after a car accident in which she suffers a miscarriage and also develops enterograd amnesia which results in her divorce from her husband Shekhar Kapur (Avinash Tiwari).

Even as Meera fights to recollect and occasionally misses, she sees herself as the prime suspect in the murder of the missing woman Nusrat John Key (Aditi Rao Hydari). How Meera proves her innocence and discovers the real culprit in the process is what the rest of the story is about.

of demonstration

Parineeti Chopra is brilliant in her role as a distinguished lawyer whose life changes in an instant and only deteriorates after she is the prime suspect in a miscarriage, divorce and then a murder case. In a story full of betrayal and revenge, she gives a ‘memorable’ performance as a troubled woman who lost her memory and is now losing her purity.

Aditi is good in a small but important role in her crisis. Her role is another emotional engagement for the audience after Parineeti. Avinash Tiwari does a good job as Meera’s ex-husband. His character gains more prominence towards the end of the film. Kriti Kulhari as Inspector Kaur who is determined to be the killer of Nusrat is equally good.

Glossary

The girl on the train suffers mostly due to its lackluster statement. The manner in which the murder is investigated at the convenience of the director, also by the London police, makes one realize that the film is not an intelligent thriller. Recalling Meera, recounting old memories in scenes, it is said that her life was turned upside down.

Tribhuvan Babu Sadineni’s cinematography stands out as she imbues the dark, psychological tone of the film with strong red and yellow light. Sangeeth Varghese’s editing is decent in exposing Meera’s psychological trauma and her resolve to discover the truth. A background score by Sunny and Inder Bawra and Vipin Patwa suits the mood and tone of the story.

Highlight

Climax

Drawbacks

Lacclear narration

Shallow dialog

Analysis

Despite the impressive performances by the lead actors who grab the attention of the audience, The Girl on the Train offers and uneven rides. Irrational and spiteful investigative scenes leave the viewer with mixed feelings towards the end. Though the film is also successful on the technical finesse front, but it stumbles in the writing department for a long time.

Even if one or two twists are predictable, the twist of the climax will surprise the audience. However, the ridiculous investigative scenes occurring until then will spoil the surprise to an extent. You can see the girl on the train this weekend to enjoy the performance and its technical aspects. However, we caution you to keep your expectations down.

Ground level: A bumpy ride on this train

