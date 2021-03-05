Girl’s Incredible One-Handed Catch Earned NFL Praise

Devonta Smith There is nothing on Kyla Smith.

during a Powder Puff Girl’s Soccer Game Between Easton High School and Phillipsburg High Pennsylvania, A female wide receiver went viral, earned top drama ESPN’s SportsCenter And even received accolades from NFL receivers for an astonishing one-handed.

Dar converted the Heiman-Trophy into a Hees-woman with this touchdown grab near Kyla Smith.

Kyla Smith One-Handed Catch

It is not often that you see an incredible game like this in a high school powder puff game. We have seen dirty hits and other tremendous catches, but Kyla can take the cake.

Red rovers senior gave Odell Beckham Jr. A run for his money when he ruled in a pass behind the end zone. The ball was slightly uprooted, but Kyla had no trouble reaching to grab a touchdown.

Kyla’s catch sideline all the boys. It went viral on social media almost immediately.

“This year proved to be a point,” he Wrote on twitter.

I would say so ESPN’s Sportsketter put Play No. 1 on its No. 10 appearance that day. That must have been the talk of her school that week.

Even NFL wide receiver Mohammed Sanu took time to deliver him Praise on twitter. Sanu himself took one catch each.

“He did it better,” the Atlanta Falcons receiver wrote.

A user on Twitter also asked Kyla if his daddy was Randy Moss.

“It was very wild,” Kyla told 69 news. “The energy was there when I caught the ball.”

Every day, the girls are proving that they can do some incredible things on the gridiron. From Varsity touchdown passes to clutch field goals and one-handed grubs like Kyla Smith, I’m sure there will be plenty that will take the internet by storm.