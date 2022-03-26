Giroud on the spot in France comeback win over Ivory Coast

Marseille, France, March 25 (Reuters) – Olivier Giroud again defied the skeptics as he scored his 47th international goal in his return to France as world champions beat Ivory Coast 2-1 in a friendly on Friday.

Giroud, who hasn’t been called up since his country’s exit in the last 16 of the European Championship last year, canceled Nicolas Pepe’s opener, four goals short of Thierry Henri’s France all-time scoring record. Aureli was before wrapping up Tchoumeni. win in stoppage time

The AC Milan forward, who rarely disappointed coach Didier Deschamps despite playing limited time at Chelsea, was included in the squad following an injury to Karim Benzema.

Register now for unlimited access to Reuters.com register

He started with Christopher…