Giroux, Chiarot pick up first points with Panthers in win over Canadiens

MONTREAL – Claude Giroux and Ben Chiarot both scored their first points as members of the Florida Panthers in a 4-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday.

Alexander Barkov, Mason Marchement, Anthony Duclair and Sam Reinhart scored for the Panthers (43-14-6).

Jonathan Huberdeau and Giroux each took two assists, and Chiarot added one assist.

Nick Suzuki, Jake Evans and Paul Byrne scored for Canada (17-37-10).

For Florida, Spencer Knight made 28 saves and Montreal’s Jake Allen blocked 42 of 38 shots.

Both teams scored on their first shot of the game.

Suzuki paid for a Huberdew roughing call with a 29-second power-play goal in the first period to Florida.

Barkov answered for the Panthers to tie in the next match…