LATEST

Giroux, Chiarot pick up first points with Panthers in win over Canadiens

Posted on
Giroux, Chiarot pick up first points with Panthers in win over Canadiens

MONTREAL – Claude Giroux and Ben Chiarot both scored their first points as members of the Florida Panthers in a 4-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday.

Alexander Barkov, Mason Marchement, Anthony Duclair and Sam Reinhart scored for the Panthers (43-14-6).

Jonathan Huberdeau and Giroux each took two assists, and Chiarot added one assist.

Nick Suzuki, Jake Evans and Paul Byrne scored for Canada (17-37-10).

For Florida, Spencer Knight made 28 saves and Montreal’s Jake Allen blocked 42 of 38 shots.

Both teams scored on their first shot of the game.

Suzuki paid for a Huberdew roughing call with a 29-second power-play goal in the first period to Florida.

Barkov answered for the Panthers to tie in the next match…

Read Full News

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

652
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
541
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
477
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
452
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
432
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
420
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
408
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
395
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
394
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top