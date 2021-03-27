“Give me Allen Iverson coming out of Georgetown and he’s a billion-dollar athlete today”: LeBron James’ agent Rich Paul makes outrageous claim about marketing the Sixers legend | The Miracle

Allen Iverson was in all probability one of the crucial well-liked athletes within the USA within the early 2000s. Wealthy Paul claims he might have leveraged that higher.

The Sixers legend was the no. 1 decide within the NBA draft. He modified NBA gamers’ notion by staying true to his roots when it comes to vogue. Iverson was the height intersection level between rap tradition and the league.

He led a median Sixers crew to the NBA Finals in 2001. Iverson’s 48-point outing in Recreation 1 led to the Lakers’ solely defeat in what was in any other case an ideal playoff run.

Allen Iverson additionally had probably essentially the most vicious crossover of all time. AI broke many ankles by means of his 14 years within the NBA along with his 5’11” body and unreal lateral pace.

The Sixers star was additionally Reebok’s signature athlete on the time. AI’s shoe line was the bestselling basketball shoe after Jordan Model for a couple of years, and with good purpose. However Wealthy Paul believes he might have achieved rather a lot higher if he’d represented Allen Iverson.

Wealthy Paul claims he might have made Allen Iverson a billion-dollar athlete by now

Paul has represented LeBron in varied capacities for 15 years now. He’s chargeable for a number of of James’s greatest endorsement offers. He was the first negotiator for James’s billion-dollar lifetime cope with Nike.

Wealthy Paul is bullish concerning the prospect of representing a chief AI:

“Give me Allen Iverson leaving Georgetown, coming into the league. And immediately he would have a billion {dollars}.”

"Give me Allen Iverson leaving Georgetown, coming into the league. And immediately he would have a billion {dollars}."

Whereas Paul has primarily highlighted the positives of being related to Iverson, he was by no means a winner like Michael Jordan or LeBron James. This lack of success would considerably hamper his marketability, though his core attraction would nonetheless be the identical.