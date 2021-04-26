GK Vishnu Married With Mahalakshmi Check Images Pictures & Wiki Bio

After a very long time, a chunk of excellent information has been lastly grabbing the eye of the folks, Probably the most well-known cinematographer GK Vishnu tie the marriage knot with Mahalakshmi on Sunday twenty fifth April 2021. Marriage is completed in a really conventional means within the presence of only some folks. On the wedding ceremony, the members of the family of the bride and groom had been current together with their associates from the Tollywood Business. The pictures of the marriage are trending everywhere in the web and distinguished actresses Varalaxmi and Keerthy Suresh additionally attending the marriage of GK Vishnu. The actresses share lovely photos of the wedding on their social media accounts.

A number of celebrities and followers took their social media accounts to congratulate the newlywed couple together with director Gopichand Malineni and music composer Thaman. Thaman wrote on his social media that”Wishing the brand new section of life to my beloved brother and our lensman who’s and can the attention of so many upcoming blockbuster movies. Want you a affluent wedding ceremony life to the newlywed. Love you and God bless you”.

Varalaxmi wrote, “An enormous congratulations to the newlywed, could God bless you and you reside your remainder of the life collectively”. She posts the 2 pictures on her social media account and wrote in an extra submit, “Congratulations…to only a married couple. Hope all of the happiness of the world comes into your lives and you reside fortunately after collectively.”

Cinematographer GK Vishnu turned standard after his uncommon work within the three movies and make his title on this movie Business. He labored with many well-known actors like Thalapathy Vijay within the movie Bigil and Mersal. He made his debut within the movie of Telugu Business together with Ravi Teja’s Krack. At the moment GK Vishnu tied the holy wedding ceremony knot with Mahalakshmi. Speak concerning the work entrance of GK Vishnu his subsequent movie titled Khiladi is ready for theatrical launch and the star who’s featured on this movie is Ravi Teja. We additionally congratulate the newly wedding ceremony couple for his or her new life and hope this marriage will deliver prosperity to their new section of theirs lives.