Gladys Berejiklian comes back to haunt Scott Morrison after allegedly leaked text messages ‘out-and-out lies’

The Gladys Berejiklian leaked text message saga has resurfaced after Prime Minister Scott Morrison claimed the former NSW premier refused to send them.

The text messages in which the PM was allegedly branded as a “terrible, terrible person” and a “psycho” were first revealed by Journalist Peter Van Onselen earlier this year.

“Morrison is a terrible, terrible person,” one of the alleged texts, apparently sent by former NSW Premier Berejiklian to a cabinet minister, says.

“He is actively spreading lies and setting fire against me again.”

