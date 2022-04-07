Glasses for all makes its debut in Brussels

A new pair of glasses for 50 euros. that’s what it offers glasses for all, a French eyewear brand that is opening its first Belgian store in Brussels today. Other stores may follow during the year.

Revolution in the optician market

Glasses at Ultra-Low Prices: This is the concept of glasses for all. The cost of the most expensive frame is 55 euros, the cheapest 10 euros. Correct lenses are available from 10 euros. “Classic sellers’ prices are completely insane”, explains Eco founder Paul Morlet, a former electrician at French Railways who lost his job in 2008.



After the first adventure with promotional glasses, in the name of Lulu FrenchieThe 30-year-old is launching her own eyewear brand. With the backing of French billionaire and telecommunications entrepreneur Xavier Neil, who owns half the shares. aim:…