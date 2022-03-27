Glastonbury 2022 resale tickets sell out in 20 minutes, leaving fans ‘enthusiast’ or ‘heartbroken’

Resale tickets for this year’s Glastonbury Festival went live this morning and sold out within half an hour. Thousands of hoppers flocked to the online portal at 9 am to try to get the pricey tickets.

This year’s event is scheduled to take place from Wednesday, June 22 to Sunday, June 26, and is expected to be one of the most popular events ever. This will be the first Glastonbury since 2019 as the last two editions were canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Many fans opted to roll over their tickets from 2020 onwards, while others tried their luck for one this morning. After going online on C Tickets, the unsold resale tickets were sold out by around 9.22 pm.

