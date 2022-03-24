LATEST

Glastonbury 2022 tickets resale link, line up, dates, cost – all you need to know

Glastonbury 2022 tickets resale link, line up, dates, cost - all you need to know

Glastonbury has announced that tickets to its festival will go on resale this week, but budding attendees will have to draw quickly to get their hands on them.

The festival is coming back this year after being forced to cancel in both 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. While some of the 2020 tickets have been rolled out, a resale is taking place as some places have been vacated because people have canceled their previous tickets.

It hasn’t been announced how many tickets are on sale, but they are infamous for selling out very quickly. In a statement on the Glastonbury website, festival organizers said: “As in previous years, the exact number of tickets in resale will not be announced. But it is in limited quantities.”

