Glastonbury Festival 2022 Ticket Resale: Last chance to get your tickets today

it’s been almost three years Glastonbury Festival Happened for the last time but the long wait is almost over.

of the world biggest greenfield festival 2020 and 2021 were canceled due to a global pandemic but from 22 to 26 June, suitable farm Once again it will be filled with fun-loving people and this is your last chance to be one of them.

Glastonbury Festival Ticket Resale This is your last chance to attend the event and tickets will go on sale on Sunday (March 27) at 9 am. this year pyramid steps Headliners have been confirmed as Billie Eilish, Sir Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar, with Diana Ross filling Sunday afternoon’s Legend slot. We have just announced 90 acts on our long list of 2022 Emerging Talent Contest! listen to them -> https://t.co/vzLChzPR5E

