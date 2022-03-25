Glastonbury Festival resale: How to get tickets this week – key dates and times to know | Music | Entertainment

The Glastonbury Festival is back this year after being canceled in both 2020 and 2021 as a result of the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic. Although tickets have started from the date of 2020, which means those who took tickets two years ago can go this year, some canceled or refunded tickets are being reissued to the public.
Glastonbury hasn’t officially announced how many resale tickets are up for grabs.
In a statement on the Glastonbury website, festival organizers said: “As in previous years, the exact number of tickets in resale will not be announced. But it is in limited quantities.”
These resale tickets fall into two categories: coach and ticket packages, and general admission tickets.
However, Glastonbury is famous for selling out in record time, so if you want…