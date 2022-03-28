Glastonbury Festival resale tickets sell out in 20 minutes

Music fans were given another chance to get tickets to the Glastonbury festival this weekend, but they had to be quick—it sold out (again) in just 20 minutes.

The resale happened after many people canceled their tickets, but as in previous years, festival organizers did not say how many were available.

The music and performing arts festival was canceled in both 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, but many were able to take their tickets to this year’s event.

Organizer Emily Avis, whose father Michael Avis founded the festival, said “sorry for all those who missed out”.

She added: “We can’t wait to bring the Festival back and welcome you here in June!”

The first batch of resale tickets were made available for purchase on Thursday (March 24), and only 18…