Glastonbury Festival ticket resale: Coach and Ticket packages go on sale today

After a long gap of three years, Glastonbury Festival It finally comes back this summer and if you missed a ticket now’s your chance to get some.

Thanks to the pandemic, the world’s biggest greenfield festival was canceled in 2020 and 2021, but it’s back this year, on-going suitable farm From 22 to 26 June in the Pilton.

Coach and Ticket Packages Going on resale starting Thursday (March 24) at 6 p.m.

headliner pyramid steps This year there are Billie Eilish, Sir Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar, while the legend slot on Sunday afternoon will be filled by Diana Ross.

