Gleason out of Cork clash as Deus decides not to appeal

The Waterford GAA has decided not to appeal the departure of Austin Gleason against Wexford last Sunday.

RT Sport can confirm that the County Board will not pursue the matter any further.

This means in-form Gleason, who scored 2-03 before being sent off against Model County, will miss this weekend’s Allianz Hurling League final against Cork.

The Waterford-Wexford game was reviewed by the management last evening and after analyzing the video footage, it was decided not to appeal the red card on the basis of that meeting.

Gleeson was involved in a brawl with Wexford defender Simon Donohoe late in the game.

On Sunday, manager Liam Cahill confirmed he would move if there were grounds for an appeal, but it has now been confirmed that the talented…