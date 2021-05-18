Glen Tullman raises $150 million health-tech fund – Crain’s Chicago Business

LATEST

A Chicago venture capital firm run by Glen Tullman and Lee Shapiro has raised a new $150 million fund to invest in health care-technology startups.

It’s a follow-up to a $100 million fund established by the duo’s initial 7wire Ventures fund, an investment vehicle that plowed money into 16 companies—most notably Livongo, a diabetes-management startup founded by Tullman back in 2008. Teladoc, the virtual health care company headquartered in Purchase, N.Y., in 2020 bought Livongo for $18.5 billion.


The new fund is focused on connected consumers. Among its first investments is Tullman’s latest venture, Transcarent, a video-health care startup.

Tullman and Shapiro are longtime business partners who previously led Chicago-based health care-technology company Allscripts. 7wire is one of the few Chicago funds focused on early stage health care investments.

“It’s positive on a number of levels,” says John Flavin, CEO of Portal Innovations, a seed-stage investor and incubator for life-science startups in Fulton Market. “You have serial entrepreneurs doubling down on this marketplace, and you’re starting to see Chicago swing from a late-stage town to an early stage town. That’s crucial for the ecosystem here.”

Flavin said a record amount of money was invested in health care-investment funds last year. “Large funds that were only participating late in the game are now getting into earlier-stage rounds, which gives entrepreneurs more access to capital. They’re finding they have to get involved earlier or they don’t have an opportunity to participate in late-stage (financing) rounds.”

