Glenda Gilson: Wolf-whistling ‘shouldn’t be taken too seriously’

Model and presenter Glenda Gilson says people shouldn’t take wolf whistles too seriously.

She also says that she does not consider the practice to be ‘offensive’ at all.

He said Lunchtime Live She believes that this is not necessarily a bad thing.

“Definitely not in a big, bad world in which we live now. I also don’t think it should be taken too seriously.

“This is coming from a woman who hasn’t had a wolf-whistle in several years now.

“It was something that I used to think about when I was little, when you were around town and I was probably making more dolls than I do these days.

“I don’t think it’s a bad thing, I think you can take it as a compliment.

“I know it’s a real Irish thing and a lot of women don’t like taking compliments, and they don’t take them very easily.

“And it can be mortal …