Glenn Maxwell And Vini Raman Tie The Knot In The Traditional Indian Way

Glenn Maxwell tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Vini Raman on March 18. The wedding was performed in two traditional ways, one being Maxwell’s Christian vows and then Raman’s traditional Indian ceremony.

The 33-year-old all-rounder, who will play for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the upcoming IPL season, shared an Instagram story with his Indian-origin wife, Vini Raman, in which the couple was seen holding hands with rings in their fingers.

Maxwell and Vini, who is a pharmacist based in Melbourne and belongs to a Tamil family, have been together for more than five years now and got engaged in February 2020.

