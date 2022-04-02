Global Cannabis Stock Index Breaks Barely One-Year Loss streak in March – New Cannabis Ventures

After 12 consecutive monthly declines, Global Cannabis Stock Index March fell 0.2%, closing at 28.25 and extending the streak to 13 months.

The index, which was down 27% in Q4 and then fell 12.9% in January and 1.1% in February, had 38 eligible members during the month. The index has now fallen 13.8% in 2022. After rising 5.2% in 2020, it fell 26.0% to 32.85 in 2021. It is down 69.4% from its 2021 high of 92.48 on February 10, 2021:

After posting an all-time low of 16.95 on March 18, 2020, the index remains 67.0% higher, but still down 84.3% from its 2018 opening high of 180.02. It has risen 15.5% since posting a 2022 low of 24.45 on March 14:

The 4 strongest names rose at least 13% in March:

WM technology was…