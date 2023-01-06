“Global consequences” of the Saudi deal with the “Don”

The transfer of the Portuguese star, Cristiano Ronaldo, to the Saudi club Al-Nasr, and the Kingdom’s growing investments in this sport, could have repercussions throughout Europe and the United States, according to what experts told “Network”.CNBC”.

Ronaldo’s two-and-a-half-year contract, which is reported to be worth up to 200 million euros ($212 million) a year including commercial agreements, makes him, if the numbers are correct, the highest-paid footballer in history and the highest-paid athlete in the world.

Ronaldo’s individual annual earnings will exceed the total staff wage bill of nearly half of the clubs in the English Premier League, according to the network’s report.

The Portuguese striker’s move comes as Saudi Arabia prepares to make a possible joint bid to organize the 2030 World Cup, after the Saudi Public Investment Fund’s acquisition of historic Newcastle United in the English Premier League in late 2021.

Last October, the Financial Times reported that the Saudi Public Investment Fund had allocated more than $2 billion for sponsorship deals during the first eight months of 2022, most of which were directed towards domestic football competitions.

Football writer and financial expert, Kieran Maguire, told the network that instead of trying to compete with the major European leagues, Al-Nassr’s signing with Ronaldo was a “marketing exercise” that would enable the kingdom to diversify its commercial attractiveness beyond natural resources, given Ronaldo’s size and value.

“Saudi Arabia has a young population, so it will attract this generation,” Maguire said. “There are economic benefits, there are political and social benefits, and the financial cost is not important at all.”

The Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund’s takeover of Newcastle United has been criticized across the footballing world – seen as an attempt to wash the country’s reputation over its poor human rights record, and just 15 months after the deal closed, the club is third in the Premier League standings.

Saudi officials have consistently denied allegations of sports laundry in their various sporting endeavors, and the Newcastle takeover consortium led by British businesswoman Amanda Staveley insists that the PIF is independent of the Saudi government.

Both Liverpool and Manchester United, arguably the two largest clubs in England in terms of global stature, have publicly stated that they are open to investment, perhaps even a sale outright.

The credit rating agency “DBRS Morningstar” indicated that Ronaldo’s move to the Saudi Professional League, and the country’s clear intentions, could jeopardize the credit risk profiles of European and North American clubs.

“In Europe, because players’ costs for football clubs are linked to their revenues, an increase in individual salaries driven by foreign demand can reduce team quality over time. This could have a long-term impact on results,” Michael Goldberg, senior vice president of sports finance, tells the network. On the pitch, brand values, and viewership for teams that are unable to increase revenue and reinvest in their teams.”

However, Goldberg noted that attracting a handful of stars in the twilight of their careers to a collegiate sports league would not be enough for Saudi Arabia to keep fans interested, as the quality of play would still be much lower than in major European leagues.

He noted that the Saudi model poses a greater threat to the United States, because Major League Soccer (MLS) has a long-term strategy to attract aging star players to build interest and viewership.

Goldberg indicated that Saudi investment in athletes as individuals could increase the salaries of European players, but the European Football Association (UEFA) recently introduced rules stipulating that no club can spend more than 90 percent of its annual revenue on wages, transfers and agent fees. in 2023. This limit will drop to 70 percent in 2025.

The Portuguese star described himself as a “unique” player for his move to Saudi Arabia, stressing that “my mission in Europe is over” and that he is thirsty for more success after joining Al-Nasr club in a deal estimated at more than 200 million euros.