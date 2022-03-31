Globant shares fall 13% on Wall Street: it was hacked and lost USD 1,300 million in one day

Globent CEO Martin Migoya

cyber criminal group lapus $ The passwords of the internal platforms of the published this Wednesday globant, The bad news triggered a series of sell-offs for his shares on Wall Street, where the price fell 13% to $239.75.

Closer to Nasdaq technology market, stocks 10% offat $247.63. Shares of Globant are down 21 per cent in 2022.

“We have activated all safety protocols and are conducting a thorough investigation,” Globant said in a statement.

The collapse recorded this Wednesday means for the company formed by Argentines Martin Migoya, Guibert Engelbien, Martin Umran and Nestor Nosetti, it lost $1,300 million in its…