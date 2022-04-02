Gloria Monserez visits VTM for ‘The Voice of Flanders’: What does VRT think?

Gloria Monserez (20) will soon be seen in ‘The Voice of Flanders’ on VTM. She will replace presenter Ann Lemmens, who is currently enjoying her maternity leave to the fullest.

From blind audition Already recorded, so Lemons will still be there. But for knockouts and fights, Monserez takes care of the presentation. “I am really looking forward to working closely with experienced hands like Natalia and Koen Watters, from whom I will undoubtedly be able to learn a lot”, she says. “Plus, I’ve always seen a lot sound of flandersMe so I think it’s great that I am a part of it myself now. I am looking forward to the talent he has picked up again.”

A remarkable visit, because in VRT they have been pushing Monserez more often lately. In early January it was revealed that she was next to Sven de Leisure and Philippe Gables. Hotel Romance was going to present. And she has been a regular rapper on Katenet since 2019 and she…