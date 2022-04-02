Gloria Monserez will temporarily voice

Gloria Monserez temporarily replaces Ann Lemmens The Voice of Flanders. Lemons is currently on maternity leave.

The ‘blind auditions’ have already been recorded, so Lemmens will still appear in them. But during the ‘knock-outs’ and ‘battles’, Monserez takes care of the presentation. “I look forward to working with experienced hands like Natalia and Coen Watters, from whom I will undoubtedly be able to learn a lot,” she says. Besides, I’ve always seen a lot The Voice of Flanders. So I think it’s great that I am a part of it now. I am curious about the talent that he has caught again.

It’s a remarkable visit, because in VRT they’ve been pushing Monserez more often lately. In early January it was revealed that she was next to Sven de Leisure and Philippe Gables. Hotel Romantic was going to present. And he is a regular on Katenet since 2019.