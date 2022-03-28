Gloucester-Based ‘Coda’ Wins Oscars for Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Supporting Actor – CBS Boston

LOS ANGELES (CBS/AP) — “Coda,” a deaf family drama filmed in Gloucester, Massachusetts, won the Academy Award for Best Picture at the Oscars Sunday night.

“Koda” won all three categories for which it was nominated: Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Supporting Actor for Troy Kotsur.

The short, coming-of-age film about the only hearing member in a family of deaf adults, written and directed by Sean Heder, who was born in Cambridge, took the top prize over big-budget contenders. Heder won the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay.

The win may have been considered a major blow when the nominations were announced on February 22, but “Koda” gained momentum and buzz throughout awards season, and took home top awards in the Screen Actors Guild and Producers Guild…